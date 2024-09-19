Fair 84°

Gun Found At Stratford Elementary School; Possibly Linked To Previous 'Incident'

Police are investigating after a gun was found at a Connecticut elementary school that looks similar to one used in an "incident" in 2017, authorities said. 

Nichols Elementary School at 396 Nichols Ave. in Stratford

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
The gun, which was rusted inside and out and inoperable, was found at Nichols Elementary School in Fairfield County in the evening, Stratford Police said. 

The caked-on dirt and debris on the weapon found in Stratford led police to believe it had been there for some time. It also matches a firearm that went missing from the scene of an incident in 2017, police said. 

Authorities did not say what that previous incident was, but it happened near where the weapon was found. Detectives are investigating the gun's origins.

Police said there was no threat to the community. 

