Gabriel Alvarez, of Stratford, was killed in the Throggs Neck neighborhood on Monday, July 28, according to a press release from the New York City Police Department.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting that two men had been shot on Brush Avenue around 6 a.m. They found Alvarez suffering from gunshot wounds to his armpit and shoulder, while 21-year-old Adam Waldropt had been shot in the stomach and buttocks, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed both to Jacobi Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

CBS News New York reported that surveillance footage captured a car meetup with dozens of people occurring shortly before the shooting.

At the scene, NYPD officers recovered 13 shell casings and five live rounds.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday evening, but police said they are searching for two suspects who were wearing masks and sped away from the scene on a moped or scooter.

