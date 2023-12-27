Fairfield Man Nabbed With Child Porn In Stratford, Police Say

Matthew Wood, age 50, of Fairfield, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 22, by Stratford Police.

In October, Stratford detectives, using software to target suspects obtaining child sexual abuse material, initiated an investigation into Wood, said Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti.

Detectives from Stratford and Fairfield Police developed probable cause for the arrest of Wood after he was found to have a device containing at least 50 images of child sexual abuse material Eannotti said.

Wood was charged with first-degree possession of child pornography.

He was released after posting a $150,000 bond

