Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed.

PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.

The eatery, located at 1625 Stratford Ave., offered seasonally-inspired pies that were brick-oven fired in a remodeled vintage garage.

"We are extremely grateful that so many of you embraced our restaurant and we hope to see you again soon in another location," the owners added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.