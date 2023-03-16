New Restaurant To Celebrate Grand Opening In Stratford

What came first, the chicken or the egg?

It doesn't matter, because the cycle keeps on producing tasty food, according to the owners of an all-new fried chicken restaurant in Fairfield County that will soon celebrate its grand opening.

Jolly Chicken, located in Stratford at 2590 Broadbridge Ave., the former site of Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, will hold a grand-opening celebration on Tuesday, March 21, which will be complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new eatery, which soft-launched on Friday, March 3, is owned by Doug and Daneen Grabe, who decided not to address the age-old chicken-or-egg question.

"Who came first, the chickens or the eggs? Who cares?" they said, adding, "Chickens lay a lot of eggs that become even more chickens laying even more eggs. And on it goes, for eternity. This delicious circle is the ultimate force multiplier. "

Delicious is certainly one way to describe the new eatery's menu, which includes fried chicken sandwiches with various sauces and toppings, chicken nuggets made with spices and hot honey, and even crunchy waffle fries.

The Stratford location will be the first of several planned locations in the area to open. Other planned locations include restaurants in Norwalk, Stamford, Fairfield, West Hartford, and Port Chester, New York.

The restaurant is currently open between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and plans to expand hours in the future. In addition to ordering in person, customers are also able to order online by clicking here.

