'Extraordinary' New Restaurant To Hold Official Grand Opening In Stratford

A new restaurant in Stratford that serves sandwiches, wings, tacos, and more will soon hold an official grand opening celebration.

House of Flavorz, which launched a soft opening in December 2022 and is located at 1055 Main St., will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

The celebration will be attended by town officials, including Mayor Laura R. Hoydick and the town's Economic & Community Development Supervisor, Karen Sportini.

The new eatery, owned by Aaron Kearse and located at the former site of Vira Deli, serves both breakfast and lunch.

Those seeking hearty breakfast options can choose from meals such as Belgian Waffles, shrimp and grits, or omelets. Lunch options include Birria tacos, chicken wings, and buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches.

"Let your taste buds experience something out of the extraordinary!" reads the restaurant's tagline.

On the day of the grand opening, the restaurant's full menu will be available in addition to some daily specials, the owners said in a social media post.

"Bring your family, your friends, and Good Vibes!" the owners added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.