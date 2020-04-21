COVID-19: Cinema Closes Amid Pandemic After 15-Year Run In Fairfield County

A favorite movie theater in Northern Fairfield County has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, announcing that after 15 years in business, it is forced to close its doors for good.

The owners of the Bethel Cinema, Ken Karlan and Pam Karpen, made the announcement in a letter to the public posted on Facebook.

"The world has thrown us a curveball and now we are all together (though very much a part) in this shared experience," they said.

The couple said that due to the current pandemic and economic strife that goes with it, the continued operation of Bethel Cinema, located on Route 302 (Greenwood Avenue), "has become impossible."

"As a regrettable outcome of this, we have to shut the theater," they said. "It is with both sincere regret and sadness that we write to let you know that Bethel Cinema is permanently closing our doors as of today (Monday, April 20)."

The duo has owned the theater for the past 15 years and said it had been an "incredible privilege" to be a part of the community and have great employees as well.

"We are very proud of what we have done and our commitment to nourishing your minds, bodies, and souls," they said. "Movies can do that."

The business is currently for sale.

Anyone interested in taking over the theater should contact Ken at 203-943-0600.

