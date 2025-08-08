Body Of 6-Year-Old Stratford Boy Found In Housatonic River Days After Fall

Dive teams retrieved the boy's body on Friday, Aug. 8. The child fell into the river around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Birdseye Boat Ramp in Stratford.

Police have not yet identified the child, but confirmed he is from Stratford and his father lives in Bridgeport.

The child was with his mother when he fell into the water. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, although the cause of her injuries has not been disclosed.

A utility worker, who witnessed the fall, dove into the water in an attempt to rescue the boy but was unable to reach him.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Stratford police, and specialized teams scoured 500 square miles of the river on Thursday, but efforts to locate the child were unsuccessful. Rescuers later reclassified the search as a recovery mission, acknowledging they no longer expected to find the boy alive.

