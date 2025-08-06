6-Year-Old Missing After Falling Into Housatonic River At Stratford Boat Ramp

The child had been walking near the Birdseye Boat Ramp around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, when he fell into the river, police said.

A United Illuminating employee who saw the boy fall jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue the child, but was unable to reach him.

The boy has not been seen since.

Police in Stratford, working in coordination with departments from Bridgeport, Fairfield, Westport, Shelton, Trumbull, Guilford, Monroe, the Connecticut State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, deployed drones, a helicopter, jet skis, and a dive team in a large-scale search operation on Wednesday afternoon. Despite their efforts, the boy had not been located as of the evening, authorities said.

Stratford police and firefighters plan to establish a command post at the Birdseye Boat Ramp Thursday morning to resume the search.

