4 Charged With Selling Pot In Stratford Smoke Shop Bust

The arrests occurred on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Cream Smoke Shop at 955 Ferry Blvd., in Stratford.

According to Capt. Jerry Pinto of the Stratford Police, the department’s Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence Unit, recently investigated the activities at the shop, which is not licensed to sell or distribute cannabis or THC products.

The investigation began after the unit had received information that underage juveniles were purchasing cannabis and THC products at the shop, Pinto said.

During the investigation, agents made four controlled purchases of cannabis material, which led to the arrest and search on Thursday.

As a result, 60 pounds of illegal cannabis and THC materials were seized as evidence, along with $7,000 in cash, Pinto said.

Arrested included Phillip Giacobbe, age 27, Byron Fernandez, age 33, Ariel Martinez, age 30, and Virack Korng, age 38. Hometowns were not available.

All four were charged with:

Possession with intent to sell 1 kilo or more of cannabis

Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell 1 kilo or more of cannabis.

Operation of a drug factory.

They were held in place of a $25,000 bond with a court date of Friday, Sept. 13.

