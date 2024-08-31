2 Stratford Spa Workers Charged With Prostitution

The warrants were served in Stratford at the Garden Spa, 1804 Barnum Ave., on Thursday, Aug. 29.

According to Stratford Police Captain Jerry Pinto, the department’s Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence Unit recently investigated the spa's activities.

Arrested during the warrant search were Yushan Li, age 62, and Shun Yu Quan, age 61, addresses unknown, were both transported to headquarters and charged with prostitution, Pinot said.

Both women were released on a $10,000 bond.

During the search, officers seized $10,223 cash, cell phones, and assorted financial documents as evidence.

The business has been closed by the Stratford Health Department.

