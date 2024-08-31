Overcast 75°

SHARE

2 Stratford Spa Workers Charged With Prostitution

Two women in their 60s have been charged with alleged prostitution after a search warrant was executed at a Fairfield County spa.

Shun Yu Quan and Yushan Li

Shun Yu Quan and Yushan Li

Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The warrants were served in Stratford at the Garden Spa, 1804 Barnum Ave., on Thursday, Aug. 29.

According to Stratford Police Captain Jerry Pinto, the department’s Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence Unit recently investigated the spa's activities.

Arrested during the warrant search were Yushan Li, age 62, and Shun Yu Quan, age 61, addresses unknown, were both transported to headquarters and charged with prostitution, Pinot said. 

Both women were released on a $10,000 bond. 

During the search, officers seized $10,223 cash, cell phones, and assorted financial documents as evidence.

The business has been closed by the Stratford Health Department. 

to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE