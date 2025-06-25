Wrong-Way Chase In Stamford Causes Multi-Car Crash, 4 Sent To Hospital, But It Didn't End There

The pursuit began in New York after the vehicle was connected to the robbery of an off-duty NYPD officer, Stamford police said. Troopers, city officers, and a Westchester County Aviation Unit helicopter followed the SUV across the state line. A Connecticut State Police trooper later spotted the BMW coming off I-95 onto Canal Street in Stamford — driving the wrong way, authorities said.

The driver refused to stop, sped northbound in the southbound lanes of Summer Street, and reached the intersection at Hoyt Street around 2:23 p.m. The pursuing CSP cruiser was T-boned by a Toyota crossing Hoyt, then collided with a Sprinter van, a parked Jeep Wrangler, and a Honda SUV, according to investigators.

"All of the vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene,” Stamford police said. The state trooper and the three other drivers were treated at Stamford Hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening. Summer Street was closed for about two hours, backing up traffic and impacting local businesses.

The BMW continued northbound to the Merritt Parkway, where the driver and a woman passenger abandoned the vehicle and tried to hide in residential yards. Stamford officers, Connecticut State Police, NYPD detectives, K-9 teams, and a police drone formed a perimeter.

Both suspects were located and arrested within minutes.

Joner Hernandez, 27, and Betsy Bermudez, 27, both of the Bronx, were taken into custody. Information about their charges was not immediately available.

Police had to close multiple streets for hours as they investigated the scene, causing major delays for rush-hour traffic.

