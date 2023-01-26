After The Storm: Here's How Long Gusty Winds, Blustery Conditions Will Linger

Get set for a big change in the weather pattern now that a multi-hazard storm has passed through the region.

Strong winds will be followed by a drop in temperatures on Thursday, Jan. 26, which will be a dry and brisk day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wind speeds will be between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Temperatures will gradually fall during the day from the mid to upper 40s during the day to the low 30s at night, with wind-chill values in the 20s.

Friday, Jan. 27 will be mostly sunny and not as breezy with a high temperature in the low 40s degrees, and wind-chill values that will make it feel about 10 to 15 degrees colder.

The high temperature on Saturday, Jan. 28 will climb slightly, up to the mid 40s, with mainly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, Jan. 29 with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

It will remain mostly cloudy on Monday, Jan. 30, with a high of around 40 degrees.

