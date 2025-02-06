Wanted Bloods Killer Hiding In Aunt's Stamford Apartment Arrested In Tactical Response: Cops

Kelvin Mitchell was taken into custody at his aunt's apartment on Atlantic Street apartment following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said.

Mitchell was wanted on a fully extraditable warrant for the killing of Daquan Glenn in Yonkers on Aug. 26, 2024, Conklin said. He faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and weapons offenses.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Mitchell's aunt's apartment, and the warrant was reviewed and signed by Judge Blawie. A threat matrix was completed, and Stamford’s Special Response Team (SRT) was activated.

SRT, along with Narcotics & Organized Crime (NOC) detectives, K-9 units, patrol officers, and the Crime Scene Unit, moved in on the apartment.

Mitchell exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was transported to the Stamford Police Department Jail, where he was charged with Fugitive from Justice without a Warrant.

His bond was set at $1 million and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19, 2025.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.