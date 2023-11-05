Video: 4 Kittens Saved From High-Voltage Area In Stamford By Eversource Worker

Soon there will be four up for adoption after the little ones were saved from a high-voltage area in Fairfield County when an Eversource worker spotted the babies while working.

The incident occurred in Stamford where Eversource lineworker Branden Collins was working when he noticed a ball of fur and realized there were kittens in a dangerous area with energized lines and transformers, said Jamie Ratliff, Eversource spokesperson.

Collins de-energized the area and made it safe to enter so he could grab the kittens.

With the help of Stamford Police and Animal Control, the kittens are now with Animal Nation, a non-profit wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility, said Ratliff.

Three of the kittens had burn wounds, but they’re on their way to a full recovery thanks to Animal Nation which is bottle-feeding them.

The kittens have been named Amp, Watt, Zolt, and Ever and will be ready for adoption in the coming weeks.

For cat adoption information, call Animal Nation at 203-962-8684.

