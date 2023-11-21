Victim Killed In 'Devastating' Stamford Hit-Run: Suspect At Large In Damaged Car

The crash happened on Tuesday, Nov. 21 just before 6:15 a.m., when a pedestrian was struck on West Main Street in Stamford near the intersection with Alvord Lane, according to Stamford Police.

According to the department, the 74-year-old victim had been crossing West Main Street from north to south when they were struck in the eastbound lanes by a vehicle believed to have been speeding. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, police said.

After hitting the victim, the vehicle did not stop and continued driving east. The suspect's car is described as a red sedan with an unknown make and model that suffered damage to its front windshield.

"This was a devastating crash, which caused heavy damage to the vehicle’s windshield and possibly deployed the airbag, along with causing horrendous injuries to the pedestrian. There is no way that the operator of the vehicle did not know that he or she had been involved in this vicious collision," the department said in a statement about the incident.

A description of the driver was not made available. Photos of the car were released by the department in an effort to help apprehend the suspect.

The investigation into the crash is still open and active. Anyone with more information is asked to call the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.