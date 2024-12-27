Trevor "Chef" Whittingham, 49, of Stamford, is facing serious charges after a months-long investigation that authorities say uncovered $35,000 worth of hallucinogenic drugs and packaging materials at his home and in his vehicles, Stamford police said.

Detectives executed search warrants at Whittingham's home on Ledge Lane, as well as on his 2010 Lexus RX350 and 2007 Lincoln Navigator. During the search, officers seized $2,822 in cash, 56 fluid ounces of liquid PCP, PCP-soaked mint leaves in his freezer, 147 ecstasy pills, and tools used to package and distribute drugs, including mason jars, baggies, scales, and a money counter, according to Stamford police.

The liquid PCP alone is reportedly enough to create 3,460 street-ready doses when mixed with mint leaves. These dangerous and addictive drugs pose a significant risk to the community.

Stamford Deputy Police Chief Rich Conklin said police investigated Whittingham for two months, during which they witnessed him conducting "a considerable amount of business" as detectives built their case.

Whittingham was arrested and charged with possession of hallucinogens, possession with intent to sell, and operating a drug factory, authorities said.

He was released after posting a $150,000 bond, authorities said. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 9, 2025.

Whittingham is well known to police. He has criminal convictions for selling drugs, assault, robbery, and other offenses dating back to the 1990s, Conklin said.

