Tip Leads To Quick Arrest Of Dealer Coming To Stamford From NY Daily, Police Say

Anthony Rivera, age 44, was charged on Friday, Jan. 12, after the Stamford Police drugs and organized crime unit received a tip that he was driving a red Mitsubishi to the area of West Broad Street to peddle various narcotics, said Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police.

After receiving the tip, the unit was set up in the area, and "sure enough," said Conklin, the red Mitsubishi pulled into the driveway of a home and began selling to various buyers awaiting his arrival.

Officers moved in and found he had six folds of fentanyl, 19 bags of marijuana, and 42 packages of crack in addition to drug paraphernalia and $576 in cash, Conklin said.

Rivera, Conklin said has a lengthy arrest record in New York including charges for manslaughter and robbery.

He was charged with:

Possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was released on a $50,000 bond.

"Nice quick turnaround while acting on a tip by the unit and patrol officers," Conklin said.

