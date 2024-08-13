TikTok Star Julia Molinari To Appear At PizzaPalooza During Hey Stamford Food Festival

Held in Stamford at Mill River Park, the Hey Stamford Food Festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 16, with an ultimate celebration of all things pizza during PizzaPalooza, which features TikTok sensation Julia Molinari, known for her "incredible" pizza-making skills.

Other pizza makers on hand will include favorite local pizza restaurants making their "brand" of pies, including:

Zuppardi’s

Pizza Luca

New Haven Pizza Truck

Ts Pizza Kitchen

Little Mozz Wood Fire Pizza

Stanziato's Original Wood Fire

Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza

Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza from Elizabeth, New Jersey, will be making a special appearance at PizzaPalooza. Santillo’s, hailed as one of Dave Portnoy’s favorite pizzerias, has a storied history dating back to 1918 and is currently owned by Al Santillo, grandson of founder Lou Santillo. Earlier this year, Santillo’s was severely damaged by a fire, but Al Santillo is committed to rebuilding this beloved family business.

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports and host of the hugely popular One Bite pizza reviews on YouTube, has rallied behind Santillo’s, offering to donate all proceeds from his upcoming pizza festival to help with the rebuild.

The rest of the weekend (festival runs through Sunday, Aug. 18), is also celeb-packed with such stars as chef Rocco DiSpirito who will host a burger bash and favorites:

Adam Richman: Television personality, Food Network and Discovery +, host of Travel Channel’s “Man vs. Food”

Melissa Gorga: Reality TV Star of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Podcaster and Author.

Lil’ Mo Mozzarella: Social media personality, comedian, and food critic

Robin Selden, Managing Partner, Executive Chef Marcia Seldin Catering & “Chopped” participant.

Also, plan on plenty of music, food, and drinks.

Tickets are now on sale at www.heystamfordfoodfest.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.