Tick, Tock: $100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Stamford Will Expire In 2 Weeks

The winning Cash5 ticket, purchased at East Main Convenience at 1051 East Main Street in Stamford, matched all five numbers for the Aug. 13, 2024, drawing: 08, 10, 11, 23, and 34.

If unclaimed, the prize will expire on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2025.

State lottery officials are urging residents to double-check their tickets, noting that unclaimed prizes are rare but not unheard of.

To claim the prize, the lucky winner must visit the Claims Center at CT Lottery Headquarters, located at 15 Sterling Drive in Wallingford, before the deadline.

