Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 41°

SHARE

Tick, Tock: $100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Stamford Will Expire In 2 Weeks

A $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Fairfield County more than six months ago is still unclaimed and will expire in fewer than two weeks.

Lottery tickets

Lottery tickets

 Photo Credit: Canva/Mehaniq
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The winning Cash5 ticket, purchased at East Main Convenience at 1051 East Main Street in Stamford, matched all five numbers for the Aug. 13, 2024, drawing: 08, 10, 11, 23, and 34.

If unclaimed, the prize will expire on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2025.

State lottery officials are urging residents to double-check their tickets, noting that unclaimed prizes are rare but not unheard of.

To claim the prize, the lucky winner must visit the Claims Center at CT Lottery Headquarters, located at 15 Sterling Drive in Wallingford, before the deadline.

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE