Teen Sex Assault: Child Victim Of Danbury 19-Year-Old, Police Say

Tyrique Scott, age 19, of Danbury, was arrested on Tuesday, June 27, on sexual assault charges that took place at J.M. Wright Technical High School in Stamford.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Connecticut State Police Trooper Foti Bistolas responded to the school in May after the incident was reported to the principal of Wright Tech by a school social worker.

Bistolas said in the affidavit that the two engaged in "unwanted" sexual activity in October 2021 in the second-floor girl's bathroom located in the Science wing of the school.

The girl who was in 9th grade at the time told the trooper she came forward because she believed that Scott, who was a senior was "grooming" two other younger students and that she was mentally abused by him and "groomed," the affidavit said.

During the time between the two assaults, the girl said she was dating Scott. After having sex, the girl asked Scott if he knew it was illegal and he replied yes, the warrant application said.

The affidavit also said the girl said she never told anyone before until this year because she didn't want to be a "snitch." The two broke up shortly after and she rarely saw Scott unless passing in the halls of the school.

During the interview with the trooper, the girl said the two first met when she was 13 before she attended the school. She added that he always brought up sex and wanted her to give him "head," and have sex in a bathroom when she was a student.

Once at the school, the girl said Scott texted her and the two kept in touch through Snap Chat. Eventually, they set up a time to meet in the bathroom at which time she performed oral sex and they had sex, the affidavit said.

After their second encounter in the same bathroom, the two had sex again and then they no longer had contact with each other.

Scott was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was arraigned at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday, June 29, and was held on a $250,000 court-set bond. He is still in custody.

