Support Swells For 29-Year-Old Heart Transplant Recipient From Stamford

Stamford resident Mateo Gallego, age 29, became the recipient of a new heart after experiencing chest pain on Monday, May 15. When his condition began rapidly deteriorating, he was taken to Stamford Hospital before he was transferred to Yale Hospital.

There, he was admitted for an unexpected heart transplant after he was diagnosed with heart failure, according to his father, Jorge Gallego, who began a GoFundMe fundraiser page to raise funds for his son's recovery in the weeks after his surgery.

"We are all very thankful to God for this successful surgery that gives our son a new chance at life," Gallego wrote on the fundraiser page, also adding, "We have immense gratitude to the donor and his family for this act of love. We thank the medical team at Yale Hospital for this successful surgery and the amazing care."

Although Gallego now has a new chance at life, his recovery process will still take a great deal of time, as he will continue to be hospitalized for several weeks and will need to continue the process at home for months.

Gallego's recovery also requires 24-hour care, adding to his family's need for help in paying for his medical bills as they are unable to work outside the home.

As of Monday, June 12, just over $8,000 had been raised for the family out of a $20,000 goal.

Still, Gallego faces a long road ahead.

"Thank you for making a difference in Mateo’s life through your prayers and contributions. We are profoundly grateful," Gallego's father wrote on the page.

Those interested in donating to Gallego's GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

