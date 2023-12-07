Stamford Woman Accused Of Ripping Off Medicaid For Thousands

Latasia Robertson, age 30, of Stamford, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 6, by Inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

She was charged with larceny by defrauding a public community and health insurance fraud, said the Chief State's Attorney Office.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, between August 2021 and March 2022, Robertson billed for support services she did not provide.

Evidence acquired through the investigation revealed that Robertson was submitting claims for services while the client was incarcerated and/or inpatient.

The investigation concluded that Robertson fraudulently billed Medicaid and received $14,965.29 in Medicaid payments she was not entitled to, the warrant said.ddd

Robertson was released on a $20,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.