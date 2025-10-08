Stamford Teen Crashes Stolen Car In Westport, Tries To Walk Away From Wreckage: Cops

Jennya Lopez, 19, of Stamford, faces multiple charges following the crash on Tuesday, Oct. 7, authorities said.

Stamford police were called to Beachside Avenue near Sasco Creek Road in Westport around 11 a.m. after witnesses saw a car speeding eastbound. The vehicle was going too fast for the curve and crashed into a concrete bridge and guardrail, officers said.

Witnesses told officers the two people inside jumped out of the wrecked car and walked away. Police located them soon after.

A short investigation found that the car had been stolen from the Greens Farms Railroad Station earlier that morning. The owner had left a spare key fob inside.

Lopez was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to drive in the proper lane, and driving without a license, Stamford police said.

Lopez was being held on a $5,000 bond, authorities noted.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old, was charged and released to a parent. Their name was not released because of their age.

Stamford police ask drivers to secure their vehicles and not leave key fobs inside.

