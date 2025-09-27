Christian Dinamarca, 46, was struck by a 2011 BMW while riding along the 100 block of Hope Street in Stamford around 11 p.m. May 29, police said. The teen driver left before emergency crews arrived.

The impact threw Dinamarca onto the road and shattered his scooter into pieces. Paramedics rushed him to Stamford Hospital with critical injuries. He died days later after his condition worsened, police said.

Investigators with the Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad identified a 17-year-old Stamford resident as the driver.

Police said they are not releasing the teen’s name at this time.

The teenager was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility, police said. They later turned themselves in at Stamford Police Headquarters.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

