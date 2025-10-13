Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Stamford Singer Earns Four-Chair Turn On NBC’s ‘The Voice’

A 25-year-old Connecticut vocalist hit all the right notes on NBC’s "The Voice."

Trinity Giselle on NBC's "The Voice."

 Photo Credit: Griffin Nagel/NBC
Cecilia Levine
Trinity Giselle, of Stamford, earned a four-chair turn with her standout performance of “Don’t Let Go” by En Vogue during the Blind Auditions.

The powerhouse vocalist later returned for a duet battle with Jazz McKenzie, performing “Virtual Insanity” — a performance that again got all four coaches on their feet.

“This right here was what 'The Voice' is built on — great showmanship, and you got me up here dancing, doing the freak,” said Snoop Dogg.

“You two just brought a different league,” added Niall Horan. “I dislocated a hip.”

Michael Bublé praised Trinity’s effortless stage presence, saying her performance “was effortless and easy.”

Fans can find out who won the battle when "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

