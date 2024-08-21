Stamford PD Officers Find 'Breaking Bad'-Themed Packages Of Heroin, Crack During Bust

Adrian Clack was arrested in Stamford on Wednesday, Aug. 21, after officers found a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine on him, authorities said.

Stamford Police Department investigators said they had learned that Clack was driving from Bridgeport to downtown Stamford to sell drugs.

On Wednesday, officers saw him in his car near the Bell Street parking garage around 12:30 p.m. and made the arrest.

They found drugs packaged with images of "Heisenberg," the drug-peddling alter-ego of Walter White in the hit series "Breaking Bad."

