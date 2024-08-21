Fair 71°

SHARE

Stamford PD Officers Find 'Breaking Bad'-Themed Packages Of Heroin, Crack During Bust

A 42-year-old accused drug dealer in Fairfield County who wanted his product to stand out chose an image of one of the most famous methamphetamine makers in TV history on the packaging, authorities said. 

Adrian Clack and the drugs police said they found on him during his arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The packaging features an image of Heisenberg from "Breaking Bad."

Adrian Clack and the drugs police said they found on him during his arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The packaging features an image of Heisenberg from "Breaking Bad."

 Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Adrian Clack was arrested in Stamford on Wednesday, Aug. 21, after officers found a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine on him, authorities said.

Stamford Police Department investigators said they had learned that Clack was driving from Bridgeport to downtown Stamford to sell drugs. 

On Wednesday, officers saw him in his car near the Bell Street parking garage around 12:30 p.m. and made the arrest. 

They found drugs packaged with images of "Heisenberg," the drug-peddling alter-ego of Walter White in the hit series "Breaking Bad." 

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE