Stamford Man Nabbed With Guns, Ammo, Fentanyl After Police Receive Tip, Cops Say

Kevin Llewellyn, age 31, of Stamford, was charged on Saturday, July 7 in Stamford.

According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police, agents with the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit received the tip that Llewellyn had a firearm.

Conklin said agents, along with the patrol unit and K9 Officer Gale, conducted surveillance of Llewellyn and captured him while he was in the area of Rose Park Avenue and Richmond Hill Avenue.

A search of Llewellyn resulted in agents locating the following evidence inside a fanny pack he was wearing:

Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun containing a high-capacity magazine (stolen)

1911 Rock Island Armory .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

11.5 grams of fentanyl

Llewellyn was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Two counts of criminal possession of ammunition

Illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine

Theft of a firearm

Possession of narcotics

Interfering with police

He was issued a $150,000 bond with a court date of Friday, Aug. 2.

