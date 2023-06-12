33-Year-Old Known As 'Grandpa' Nabbed With Gun, Ammo Based On Tip, Stamford Police Say

Stamford resident Tyrie "Grandpa" Collins, age 33, was busted on Friday, June 9 by the Stamford Police Department's Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit after following up on the tip.

Officers were able to utilize the tipster's information and identified Collins, who was caught sitting in his car in the area of 33 Pine Hill Ave., said Stamford Police Assistant Chief Rich Conklin.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a holster that contained one SCCY Industries 9mm handgun with nine 9mm rounds which were attached to the bottom of the driver seat and were readily accessible, Conklin said.

Conklin said officers also located a 9mm round and a SCCY Industries 9mm slide and barrel. Collins took ownership of the firearm on scene and again during a recorded interview.

Collins was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of ammunition

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Improper storage of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle under suspension

Misuse of marker plates

Failure to insure a motor vehicle.

He was issued a bond of $100,000 with a court date of Friday, June 23.

“ Another arrest resulting from the Crime Stoppers program sponsored by the Stamford Police Foundation which pays rewards for information leading to illegal gun arrests," Conklin said. "The Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit working with members of the Patrol Division adds another fine arrest to the slate.”

