Stamford Man Hits Cash5 Twice, Takes Home $85,524

While getting the coffee the store owner mentioned how there were two CASH5 winners for the Monday, May 15 game and that he should check his numbers as they sounded familiar, said Connecticut Lottery officials.

Melvin Karlsen, of Stamford, a regular CASH5 player, plays the same numbers regularly – 4, 6, 8, 14, 15 – representing the birthdays of his children, himself, and his wife.

When he found out he was a winner, Karlsen was stoked! He ran out of the store, left the coffee behind, and woke up his wife with the good news, Karlsen told lottery officials.

After a relaxing ride to Rocky Hill from Stamford to claim his prize, Karlsen plans to use the money towards a new house or some household renovations.

