Man Hit By SUV Suffers Critical Injuries In Stamford

The collision took place in Stamford around 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9 on West Main Street near Fairfield Avenue.

A 2013 Nissan Rogue, being driven by a 73-year-old Stamford resident was traveling eastbound on West Main Street, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police.

The pedestrian was crossing West Main Street from south to north. The Rogue struck the pedestrian and knocked him to the ground, Booth said.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old Stamford resident, suffered critical injuries during the collision.

Booth said the man was transported to Stamford Hospital where he is currently in critical, but stable condition.

The operator of the Nissan remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

"Initial indications are that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision," Booth said. "Weather and poor visibility may have contributed to the collision."

This investigation remains open, anyone who may have any further information is being asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

