Stamford Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of 9-Year-Old Girl

Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced on Wednesday, May 24, that Servio Barros-Terreros, age 56, of Stamford sexually assaulted a girl when she was 9 and 10 years old.

As alleged in court documents, in December 2022, a minor female victim reported that, when she was nine and 10 years old, Barros-Terreros had sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The victim reported that Barros-Terreros took sexually explicit pictures of her, and threatened to publish the pictures and show them to the victim’s mother if the victim told anyone, court documents show.

Barros-Terreros also instructed the victim to undress during video calls he initiated with the victim, during which he also engaged in sexually explicit conduct, officials said.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Stamford Police arrested Barros-Terreros on state sexual assault and risk of injury offenses and seized Barros-Terreros’ iPhone.

It is alleged that analysis of the iPhone revealed sexually explicit images of the minor victim, and images of Barros-Terreros engaging in sexually explicit conduct with the minor victim, the US Attorney's Office said.

Barros-Terreros has been detained since his arrest. He made his initial appearance Tuesday, May 23, in Bridgeport federal court.

If convicted he faces up to 30 years in prison.

