Stamford Man Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Killed 12-Year-Old

Juan Carlos Umana-Umana, of Stamford, is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, felony evading responsibility, and tampering with evidence, Stamford police said on Monday, Oct. 27.

Investigators said a 12-year-old boy was sitting on a minibike on the side of Courtland Avenue in Stamford on Aug. 2, just before 9 p.m., when a car crashed into him and sped away. He was with a family member who was riding a scooter.

Residents rushed to help him and called paramedics, but their efforts could not save the boy. Police did not release the child's name.

After months of investigation, Stamford police now said Umana-Umana was driving the car that hit him. Umana-Umana hired an attorney and declined to answer questions before being charged.

Investigators seized his 2004 Honda Accord as evidence.

Umana-Umana turned himself in to the police on Monday. He was released after posting a $200,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.