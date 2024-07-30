Stamford Is Best Place To Live For Families In CT, New Rankings Say

The city of Stamford, located in Fairfield County, came in at No. 32 in the country by offering the best of both urban and suburban worlds, the report said.

Located about an hour away from New York City by train, Stamford offers residents quiet but friendly neighborhoods and a thriving downtown full of top-notch restaurants, theaters, art galleries, shopping, a ballet company, and symphony, and plenty of music and entertainment.

With 136,480 residents, Stamford has some 40 parks and recreational areas, a planetarium, and 19 miles of beachline along with walking trails; Samford is perfect for an outing for adults and families alike, Fortune said.

The magazine also cited the availability of health care and higher education with 28 hospitals within 50 miles recommended by more than half of patients, and is home to a regional campus of the University of Connecticut.

A quick look at specifics shows the median price of a single-family home begins at $600,000 and median income ranks around $112,662.

Schools also rank well with a 88.62 percent graduation rate.

Click here to view the complete Fortune list.

