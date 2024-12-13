Stamford Head-On Crash Leaves 2 Seriously Injured; Road Closed For Hours

The crash happened on High Ridge Road in Stamford, seriously injuring both drivers and causing major traffic disruptions.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Cedarwood Drive when a 2008 Chevy Suburban, driven by a 55-year-old Stamford resident, drifted into the northbound lane. The Suburban collided with a 2019 Cadillac SUV driven by an 88-year-old New York resident.

The impact was severe, leaving both vehicles heavily damaged.

Both drivers had to be cut from their vehicles before being rushed to Stamford Hospital by Stamford EMS. Doctors initially believed their injuries were life-threatening, but they were later downgraded to serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Stamford police closed High Ridge Road for several hours as crews cleared the scene and investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash. The road has since reopened.

The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to call 203-977-4712.

