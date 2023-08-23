Stamford Diner Excited To Appear On 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

The Stamford Diner located at 135 Harvard Ave., is known for the sign with the giant cup of coffee and its famous matzo ball soup, giant sandwiches and entrees, and uber-friendly service.

So, when Guy Fieri's crew came knocking wanting to showcase the diner it was no surprise to owner Ari Thanos who owns four other restaurants in the region and is opening a fifth next month.

But still, when Guy freakin' Fieri, with his bleached blonde hair and souped-up red Camaro, comes to town it's a big deal and can take a restaurant from busy, to insane busy with just one visit.

It took three days to film the episode which airs at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 on the Food Network.

The Stamford Diner is now one of only seven restaurants in the state that has been picked to appear on one of the network's highest-rated shows that covers all 50 states and some overseas locations.

"Guy was a down-to-earth guy, joking and jovial who broke the ice right away," said Thanos.

Thanos said you tell Fieri's team respects and loves him, something he works hard to have from his own teams.

"In the restaurant business, you work so hard for a lot of hours so you have to have fun, like the people you work with, and enjoy being part of a team," Thanos said.

But back to Fieri and the food. Thanos provided the star with a list of 20 items he could make for the show and of course, Fieri picked two items that were not on the list but are favorites at the diner -- the matzo ball soup and the turkey sandwich.

On the first day, Guy meets with customers and gets to know the layout of the kitchen. The second day is cooking day with Guy which Thanos said he was nervous at first, but Fieri is so nice that he fell right into cooking and talking and the whole experience was really fun.

"It's said if he takes more than four bites then he likes the food," Thanos said. "But, he ate all of both items down to the last drop of soup."

And of course, there is the "fist bump" which is Fieri's seal of approval for audience members.

On the third day is a wrap-up with favorite customers and additional filming.

"Guy told me we would be slammed after the episode airs, but we are always busy and ready for anything that comes our way," Thanos said.

After filming you also become part of the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" family with the show checking in to see how you are doing and maybe making a second visit in the future.

"It was fun and we already have fun so that just added to the excitement of having Guy Fieri at the restaurant and the whole experience," Thanos said.

Once the episode airs and things calm down a bit, Thanos will be back to opening his fifth restaurant the Pleasantville Diner in Westchester County, New York in Pleasantville, in September.

He also owns the Stillery Restaurant & Bar and The Royal Green at Sterling Farms in Stamford and The Mirage Restaurant & Café in Westchester County, New York in New Rochelle.

