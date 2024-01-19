Light Snow 27°

Stamford Convicted Felon Charged With Having Assault-Style Guns

A Fairfield County man was busted for allegedly having several guns, including an assault rifle and semi-automatic pistol.

Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Anthony Hicks, age 42, of Stamford, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 18 following an investigation by the Stamford Police Department's Narcotics and Organized Crime unit.

According to Assistant Chief Rich Conklin, during the investigation, agents learned that Hicks, who is a convicted felon, was storing multiple firearms, including a Draco-stye assault rifle in his apartment.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, the unit seized the assault rifle containing nine 9mm rounds and a high-capacity magazine containing five 9 mm rounds, Conklin said.

Due to the evidence located, the department was able to receive an arrest warrant, he added.

Following his arrest on Friday, Hicks was charged with:

  • Possession of an assault weapon, (2 counts)
  • Criminal possession of a firearm, (2 counts)
  • Criminal possession of ammunition, (2 counts)
  • Illegal transfer of a firearm, (2 counts)
  • Illegal possession of high capacity magazine, (2 counts)
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm (2 counts)
  • Violation of a protective order. 

He was issued a court-set bond of $200,000 (30 percent serious firearm offense).

