Stamford 7-Hour Standoff Ends After Man Threatening Others Surrenders, Police Say

The incident occurred in Stamford around 7:38 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 on High Ridge Road.

According to Capt. Chris Baker of the Stamford Police, officers responding to a disturbance call were confronted by a man who was "engaging in threatening behavior."

Due to the man's threats, the department's tactical team and negotiating team were called in and High Ridge Road was closed to traffic, Baker said.

Police team members spoke with the man identified as Stephan Gale, of Stamford, for more than seven hours, when he finally surrendered.

Gale was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Reckless burning

Threatening

Disorderly conduct

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is expected in court on Monday, Nov. 13.

