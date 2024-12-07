Seriously Injured Man Jumps from Burning Stamford Building In Early Morning Fire

The dramatic scene unfolded at 5:15 a.m. when firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 17 Clinton Ave., authorities said.

The Stamford Fire Department said crews arrived within three minutes to find smoke and flames pouring from a first-floor unit.

Neighbors reported seeing a man trapped at a rear window. But as firefighters maneuvered a ladder to rescue him, he jumped after suffering severe injuries from the flames, the department said.

Firefighters provided emergency aid immediately before paramedics rushed him to Stamford Hospital.

As some firefighters tended to the man, other crews attacked the fire from the front of the home, fearing more people were trapped inside, the department said. No one else was inside.

Deputy Chief Matt Palmer commended the rapid response, saying, “Thanks to the collective efforts of all members, the fire was quickly brought under control, and damage was contained to the unit of origin.”

The blaze was extinguished within 20 minutes, preventing damage to neighboring units. Fifty firefighters from multiple crews responded to the fire. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. Stamford police and EMS provided additional support at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.