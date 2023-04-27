Separate Storms On Track For Both Start, End Of Weekend: Here's What's Coming

Thursday, April 27 has started off with scattered rain and showers, which will continue intermittently through the early afternoon before there are peeks of sunshine followed by a chance of more scattered showers, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday, April 28 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

The first of the storm systems will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday, April 29. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Saturday will be mainly rainy and breezy with a high temperature in the mid-50s, the National Weather Service says.

About an inch of rainfall is possible.

Rain will taper to showers Saturday night.

Sunday morning, April 30 will start off dry before the next storm system arrives in the afternoon. (Click on the second image above.)

Rain could be heavy at times into Monday morning, May 1.

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny during the day Monday.

The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Around a half-inch of rainfall is expected from the second storm system.

