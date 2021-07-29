Five Assistant Principals Join Stamford Public Schools

Five local schools will have new assistant principals when the school year begins.

Stamford Public Schools announced on Wednesday, July 28, the five new assistant principals are:

Sara Paolini, Hart Magnet Elementary School;

Randy Bilik, Newfield Elementary School;

Iuliana Roata, Stillmeadow Elementary School;

Jillian Churchill, Cloonan Middle School;

Robson de Andrade, Jr., Rippowam Middle School.

Paolini fills the position recently vacated by the retirement of Mary Ann Mara, and Bilik fills the position vacated by the promotion of Sharon Longo to principal at Newfield.

The assistant principal positions at Stillmeadow, Cloonan, and Rippowam are the result of a recent budget reallocation, which replaced the former administrative intern positions at each of those schools with a certified assistant principal position.

Paolini most recently worked as a teacher leader for Student Support and as an administrative intern at Davenport Ridge Elementary School.

Bilik most recently served as a teacher leader for Student Support and as an administrative intern at Westover Magnet Elementary School.

Roata was an administrative intern at Stillmeadow Elementary School. She currently serves as an adjunct professor at Sacred Heart University.

Churchill most recently served as an administrative intern at Cloonan Middle School. She was also a language arts teacher at Scofield Magnet Middle School and a Grade 3 teacher at Newfield Elementary School.

De Andrade was an administrative intern at Rippowam Middle School. He currently serves as a mathematics instructor at Post University. He has also held the position of mathematics instructional coach at Rippowam.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.