As of around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Eversource reported around 1,800 customers affected, and United Illuminating another 116.

Here are the communities with the most outages:

Lebanon (New London County, 459

Stamford (Fairfield County), 157

Montville (New London County), 129

Milford (New Haven County), 114

Franklin (New London County), 68

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.