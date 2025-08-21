Overcast 58°

Rose Garden’s Mar-a-lago Style Revamp With Patio, Umbrellas Draws Mixed Reviews

The White House Rose Garden has traded its iconic green lawn for a stone patio, and the new look is turning heads, and raising eyebrows. 

An image from a video of the new-look Rose Garden posted by&nbsp;White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

 Photo Credit: X/@Scavino47
The Rose Garden in 2023.

 Photo Credit: National Park Service/Kelsey Graczyk
President Trump ordered the installation of a diamond-patterned stone patio and yellow-and-white striped umbrellas nearly identical to those at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Photo Credit: The White House
Joe Lombardi
In a move that has sparked debate among historians, garden enthusiasts, and political observers, President Donald Trump ordered the installation of a diamond-patterned stone patio and yellow-and-white striped umbrellas nearly identical to those at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Reporters got their first up-close look at the revamped space this week, as Trump made a brief appearance, dancing to his own playlist while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the umbrellas were “literally” flown in from Mar-a-Lago. 

The redesign, completed this month, was intended to address the Rose Garden’s persistent drainage issues and create a more functional venue for events.

The Rose Garden, established in 1913 by First Lady Ellen Wilson, has long served as a stage for historic announcements, state dinners, and presidential ceremonies.

Over the decades, it has been reshaped by various administrations, most notably by Rachel Lambert Mellon during the Kennedy era and Melania Trump in 2020.

But this latest transformation, replacing grass with stone and adding resort-style umbrellas, marks a dramatic departure from tradition.

While some see the changes as practical, others argue the new aesthetic brings Mar-a-Lago’s private club vibe to a national symbol of democracy. 

Whether the umbrellas are here to stay or just for special occasions remains unclear, but for now, the Rose Garden’s new look is the talk of the town.

