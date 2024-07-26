Spray-Painted Racial Slur Discovered During Investigation Of Vandalism At Aite HS In Stamford

The incident occurred at the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering (AITE) in Stamford.

Mayor Caroline Simmons, Stamford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tamu Lucero, and Stamford Board of Education President Jackie Heftman released a joint statement late Friday afternoon, July 26 on the incident.

“During the Stamford Police Department’s investigation of the reported antisemitic vandalism at AITE, they discovered that the perpetrators had also spray-painted a racial slur directed at black people in another area of the school property," the statement read.

"We remain deeply disappointed that anyone would deface a school building with hateful words and symbols, and we vehemently condemn this despicable and discriminatory rhetoric.

"Stamford is a vibrant, growing community that is made stronger by its diversity. We want to reiterate that hate speech, bullying, or the dissemination of any words or symbols associated with hate is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community."

The AITE custodial staff reported the incident promptly and "worked hard to remove these hateful words and symbols from school property," the statement said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4444.

