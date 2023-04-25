Popular Restaurant Chain Opens New Location In Stamford

Puerto Vallarta opened its Stamford location on Monday, April 24, according to the restaurant's social media, bringing its total number of establishments to eight.

The new restaurant, located in Stamford Town Center's restaurant plaza at 230 Tresser Boulevard, is filled with lively art, an impressive electric fireplace, and ceilings dripping with plants.

Guests can choose from a variety of authentic Mexican dishes while situated in the new location.

Meat lovers can enjoy a 16-ounce prime dry-aged bone-in ribeye, served with esquites, nopales, fried jalapeño, roasted potatoes, and a chimichurri sauce.

Diners who crave seafood can dig into a fried red snapper with white rice and a fresh green salad.

Looking for a handheld option? Choose from an extensive list of burritos, tacos, fajitas, and quesadillas.

Puerto Vallarta's menu doesn't stop at just food. The craft cocktail menu is equally exciting, with offerings including the amante picante, made with Casamigos Silver, Ancho Reyes Verde, peach purée, Rompope, fresh pressed lime juice, and jalapeño extract.

Hungry for dessert? Try the churros, which one Yelper raved about, saying that they were "not just crispy cinnamon pieces, but heavenly creamy on the inside and crispy on the outside with three sauces to dip them in."

Click here to see Puerto Vallarta's full menu, which varies slightly based on location.

The chain has other locations in Avon, Danbury, Fairfield, Middletown, Newington, Orange, and Southington.

