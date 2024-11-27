Hey Stamford!, a popular local brand known for its neighborhood pride and community spirit, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Fairfield County retail store at the Stamford Town Center at 100 Greyrock Pl., on Friday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

The store will feature a curated collection of exclusive Hey Stamford! merchandise, including branded apparel and accessories that "celebrate Stamford’s unique neighborhoods and local pride," store owners said.

Shoppers will find everything from tees and hoodies to seasonal items and limited-edition products that showcase the city’s personality.

“I am beyond excited to open this new store at the Stamford Town Center, especially during such a significant shopping weekend,” said PJ Kennedy, founder and content creator of Hey Stamford!

“This new store is a love letter to the city we’re proud to call home. It’s a place where locals and visitors alike can celebrate Stamford with products that reflect the personality, pride, and uniqueness of our neighborhoods," Kennedy continued.

The locale will open on the Town Center's fourth floor.

