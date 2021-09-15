Contact Us
Breaking News: COVID-19: Digital Vaccination Passport Being Considered In Connecticut
Politics

Caroline Simmons Claims Victory Against Incumbent Mayor Martin In Stamford Mayoral Primary

Zak Failla
Caroline Simmons
Caroline Simmons Photo Credit: Contributed

Stamford Mayor David Martin will not serve a third term in office after state Rep. Caroline Simmons declared victor over him in the Democratic mayoral primary.

Poll
Who Do You Hope Is The Next Stamford Mayor?
Current Results

Who Do You Hope Is The Next Stamford Mayor?

  • State Rep. Caroline Simmons
    63%
  • Former MLB Manager Bobby Valentine
    38%

In a race separated by more than 1,700 votes, Simmons toppled the two-term mayor in the primary on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and will now take on former New York Mets manager and Stamford native Bobby Valentine in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to unofficial results from Martin’s camp, he received 2,404 votes, including absentees, while Simmons nearly doubled it with 4,154.

In her victory speech, Simmons acknowledged that she will face a fierce fight for the Stamford mayor’s seat against the well-known and widely beloved “Bobby V.”

 “We’re running against a candidate with a household name, but I know together that we can win,” she said.

Simmons had been the choice of the Democratic City Council, though Martin was able to garner enough signatures from registered Democrats to make it on the card and force a primary election.

Martin delivered his concession speech shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, saying that he congratulated Simmons on her decisive victory.

“I gave her my support for the election in November," he said on Facebook.

Simmons has represented the 144th District since 2015 and previously worked for the US Department of Homeland Security. If she is elected, she would be the first mayor in Stamford to take top office.

