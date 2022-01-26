Acting Mayor Named In Stamford As Caroline Simmons Awaits Birth Of Child

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has named an interim to take her place as she and her husband Art prepare for their family's third child.

Jeff Curtis, the president of the Board of Representatives, was named the acting mayor by Simmons on Wednesday, Jan. 26 shortly before she prepared to give birth.

According to Stamford’s charter, the president of the Board of Representatives serves as acting mayor if the elected mayor is absent or has a temporary disability, though his powers will have some limits, including an inability to hire or dismiss staff members.

“As discussed, my husband Art and I will be welcoming our third child today and I will shortly be giving birth, which will render me temporarily unable to exercise the powers and duties of my office,” she wrote in a letter to Curtis.

“Therefore, I am notifying you that effective immediately, you shall serve as acting mayor until I inform you that I am able to resume the responsibilities of my office.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.