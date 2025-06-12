Police ID Stamford Man, 46, Killed After Car Crashes Into Scooter

Christian Dinamarca, 46, was rushed to the hospital just before 11 p.m. on May 29 when his scooter was crushed into pieces after a BMW crashed into him in the 100 block of Hope Street in Stamford, police said.

He died of his wounds on Wednesday, June 11.

The crash remains under investigation. The police have not released the driver's name, and no charges have been filed.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it to contact Stamford’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

