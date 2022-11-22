Water Main Break Displaces Families, Damages Several Homes In Stamford

A water main break at a Fairfield County home undergoing construction displaced several families and damaged residences.

The incident took place in Stamford around 3:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 when the city's 911 dispatch center received reports of a water main break in the vicinity of Hollow Oak Lane and Bel Aire Dr., said Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Tom Gloersen.

First arriving fire units reported a large volume of water coming from the area of a front yard on Hollow Oak Lane, where construction was taking place, Gloersen said.

Water was cascading downhill through the yards of adjoining properties on Bel Aire Drive and spilling out onto High Ridge Road, he added.

Aquarion was notified along with gas and electric utility companies. Firefighters began checking homes and found homes receiving various amounts of water damage from the break. Where necessary, due to flooding conditions, utilities were shut down, the chief said.

The occupants of at least two homes were being assisted by the Red Cross with relocation due to the volume of water entering their homes.

Aquarion remains on scene, working to repair the damaged water main.

